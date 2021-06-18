“A diet for the summer and beyond” is the title of the latest episode of BioMedical Report, the scientific column coordinated by the immunologist Mauro Minelli responsible for the South of the Italian Foundation for Personalized Medicine. Guests of the episode: Giorgio Calabrese, well-known face of television and university professor of food and human nutrition; Nicola Capito, Councilor for Agriculture of the Campania Region Nicola Caputo, the nutrition biologists of the Polismail network Ilaria Vergallo and Dominga Maio, and Mauro Minelli himself.





For Giorgio Calabrese: “It is indisputable that you can lose weight and stay in physical shape with the Mediterranean diet, not to be confused with a Mediterranean-type menu. Balance is everything in the diet, so pay attention to the quantities because those can affect the glycemic and insulinemic index. The diet is designed for intelligent and aware people, if we want it to work. ”

And do we have to eliminate carbohydrates if we want to lose weight? “Not at all, some foods must be reduced, integrated, but not eliminated, rules are needed, not deprivation – comments Dominga Maio – Balancing first and replacing some foods then, because a lot depends on the intestinal health of those who eat them. A diet is always something personalized. “

What about fruit and vegetables? Can we eat them at will? “In summer they are indicated to rebalance the need for water and mineral salts – explains Ilaria Vergallo – what needs to be checked, however, is the presence or absence of particular diseases or even allergies, while the glycemic index must always be checked. the consumption of fruit and vegetables for the summer, together with physical activity outdoors can be the starting point of a real state of well-being, to be suggested to everyone “.

For Mauro Minelli: “Once again, the reference to the intestinal microbiota is central, whose function also intervenes due to situations of overweight and obesity, it can be modified by them and can in turn modify them, and its modulation appears decisive in a really amazing. The bacterial flora, if deprived of its physiological biodiversity – the immunologist explains – does not offer those standards of protection that are strategic for a good life, and this is considerably conditioned by the immeasurable intake of carbohydrates rather than fats or proteins “.

The episode closes with the intervention of the regional councilor for agriculture of Campania who recalls how his region was the homeland of the so-called Mediterranean diet. “We have overcome that unhappy image of the Land of Fires by relaunching entire supply chains today at the forefront – declares Caputo – and we have done so with ad hoc protocols with various institutional levels but also with procedures and processes aimed at promoting better traceability of products, for which we want to acquire certifications higher than those required by the single typical geographical indications. fly those sectors which, especially in the South, are the basis of the tourism industry, such as the wellness and agri-food segment “.