Until then, impossible due to ethical issues, now, the formation of a human embryo and problems at the beginning of pregnancy can be studied using similar structures, produced in a laboratory, say scientists. The first stages of the embryo are crucial for its development, but difficult to study for ethical and technical reasons, guarantee the scientists. But now, researchers in Israel claim to have created complete models of human embryos from stem cells grown in the laboratory. Embryos are conceived manually outside the uterus, without sperm or egg, and kept until the 14th day of life.

The results of the research, led by Jacob Hanna, of the Weizmann Institute of Science, in Israel, were published in the scientific journal Nature this week.

However, the Israel team is not the only one to have made progress in this field. The new study builds on previous experience in creating synthetic models of mouse embryos using their stem cells. In this experiment, they had not used fertilized eggs or a uterus, but pluripotent stem cells, which have the ability to generate any type of cell.

laboratory embryos

In Israel’s research, the synthetic embryos, after two weeks, are about half a millimeter long, the size of a grain of sand, and have all the characteristic structures of the first few weeks of a naturally conceived embryo. This includes the placenta, yolk sac, chorion and other external tissues that ensure the dynamic and proper growth of the laboratory embryo.

They structurally resemble natural embryos, although they are not identical, summarize the authors in the Nature article.

According to a statement from the Weizmann Institute, “given their real complexity, the models of human embryos obtained may offer an unprecedented opportunity to shed new light on the mysteries of early embryo formation”, as well as the causes of spontaneous abortions. , genetic conditions, and birth defects of organs.

“An embryo is self-directed by definition, we don’t need to tell it what to do, we just need to unleash its internally coded potential,” says Hanna.

For the scientist responsible for the study “it is essential to mix the right types of cells at the beginning [do experimento], that is, that they are able to specialize in any type of cell in their development. Once this is done, the embryonic model itself says: ‘go ahead’”, he explains.

An ethical dilemma in embryo research

Until now, researchers have not been able to analyze the early period of human development without endangering a life. Therefore, experiments were always restricted to the use of animal embryos.

The new study will make it possible to investigate stages of early human embryonic development. For this, it will be necessary to establish the status of these laboratory embryos and whether they should be equated with natural embryos.

In addition to the Weizmann Institute, there are other teams working in this field in a “scientific competition” with controversy over who is at the forefront. In 2021, when the stem cell biologist Magdalena Żernicka-Goetz, from the University of Cambridge, announced the first model of a human embryo in the laboratory, her discoveries were criticized by the media, which even made comparisons with Frankenstein or said that she “I was playing God”.

Scientists prefer the term “embryo-like structures”

The findings of the Israeli research team, led by Jacob Hanna, sent a shiver down your spine, says Jesse Veenvliet of Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics.

As a developmental biologist, Veenvliet can immediately recognize a real embryo structure and a created one, however, this was not the case with the Israeli team’s embryos. “They look fantastic,” says Veenvliet.

However, like many stem cell researchers, Veenvliet emphasizes that “these models cannot really be described as embryos.”

He prefers the term “embryo-like structures” – a distinction also made by the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) in late June.

But Veenvliet ponders that if it looks like an embryo, it’s not the same as being an embryo.

On the other hand, Stanford law professor Hank Greely disagrees. “If it can make a baby, it’s an embryo,” he argues.

Scientists, according to Greely, are determined to tell us that it’s “definitely not an embryo,” which makes sense. But, for him, this is just an argument to be able to continue with the research.