According to the study, high exposure to pesticides, mainly insecticides, increases the risk of developing acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of cells in the bone marrow, by 50%.

Researchers from the University Hospital of Tours have proven, for the first time, the link between occupational exposure to pesticides and acute myeloid leukemia, reports Wednesday, February 17 France Blue Touraine. The study by these Touraine researchers, published in the journal Scientific Reports, demonstrated this by analyzing the scientific data published over the past 75 years.

The validity of this demonstration relates only to acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the cells of the bone marrow, which appears suddenly in adults exposed to risk factors. According to the study, high exposure to pesticides, mainly insecticides, increases the risk of developing this disease by 50%.

To arrive at this scientific demonstration, the researchers analyzed data from 14 medical publications published around the world between 1946 and 2020 and bringing together nearly 4,000 leukemia patients as well as nearly 10,000 control patients.

“This demonstration is unprecedented, because it is the first time that we clearly establish the link between a strong exposure to pesticides and the appearance of acute myeloid leukemia”, explains to France Bleu Touraine Professor Olivier Hérault, head of the biological hematology service at the CHRU de Tours, in charge of the study. The majority of patients are farmers, but acute myeloid leukemia is not yet recognized as an occupational disease. “The publication of this study may change things”, hopes Professor Olivier Hérault.