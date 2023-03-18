How do you know what color dinosaurs were? And what does a piano on Mars sound like? Meerkats is a science podcast for young listeners. In each episode, a child’s question is answered by experts. Join us to the Teylers Museum, the oldest museum in the Netherlands, where listeners learn how fossils are formed and Anne Schulp of Naturalis explains how scientists discovered the color and structure of dinosaur skin.

Each episode has a nice dynamic, reporting is alternated with the conversation with a scientist. In a short time, 15 minutes, young listeners learn a lot. Exactly matching their attention span in terms of length.

Meerkats For children 8 ep. of 15min.