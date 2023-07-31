When we think of bees, we tend to remember the honey that helps us sweeten yoghurts or infusions, but that is just the tip of the iceberg of its contribution to our well-being. These little creatures also produce the pollen used in human and animal food; royal jelly, used as a food supplement and ingredient; the wax we use to process food and to make candles; and the propolis used in food technology.

And as if this were not enough, bees perform a unique and free service for the entire ecosystem: pollination. Without this fundamental work, the food production of many species, both plant and animal, would be compromised. Other insects such as butterflies, some birds, and even nectar-eating bats also perform this task. But even if they are not the only animal pollinators, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that, of the 100 crop species that provide 90% of the world’s food, 71 are pollinated by bees.

Unfortunately, these industrious insects are in crisis. In the last decades, scientists, beekeepers and farmers throughout Western Europe have denounced the unusual reduction and deterioration of its population, also in Spain. Intensive agriculture has altered the natural habitat of bees and limited the food available to them, as not only the variety of flowers has been reduced, but also the quantity. The use of certain pesticides also has an impact on bees. In addition, the attack of pathogenic agents and invasive species wreak havoc, such as the varroa mite (varroa destructor), the Asian hornet (Vespa Velutina) and the small hive beetle (Aetina tumida) in the case of domestic bees. And climate change, with the worrying rise in temperatures, is also contributing to its decline.

More information:

Yet thanks to the relentless efforts of beekeepers, who invest enormous time and resources in maintaining the health of their colonies, honey or domestic bees have suffered less. Wild bees do not have this luck, their situation is extreme. Here we all have to act as a society.

At the institutional level, the European Union has spent years working to reverse this trend. Within the framework of the European Green Pact, the European Commission has taken measures to guarantee a sustainable future that seeks the protection of ecosystems and biodiversity, including the preservation of pollinators, whose value goes beyond the ecological. Only in the European agribusiness, the contribution of pollination to the economy is estimated between 10,000 and 15,000 million euros; the natural work of bees means that savings for farmers, which translates into cheaper and better quality food on our table.

To face this crisis, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), by mandate of the European Parliament, is also working on various fronts to produce the scientific basis for appropriate policies to safeguard the health of consumers. pollinators, taking into account the globality of stress factors that affect them. In 2015, EFSA launched the ambitious MUST-B project with the aim of developing a holistic method to assess the risk of multiple stressors in honey bees.

The project brings together experts, researchers, EU member countries and the European Commission and other bodies to offer a coordinated and joint response to the challenge. In addition, under the umbrella of the strategy from farm to table (F2F) of the European Commission, the EFSA has recently revised its guidelines to assess the risks derived from the use of pesticides on domestic and wild bees and the effects of these agrochemicals on their populations. The EFSA guidelines, once adopted, will allow the European Commission and the different EU countries to make decisions based on the latest scientific advances to ensure that agricultural production does not impact the health of these small insects.

How to build shelters for bees

In addition, each of us can contribute our bit to the survival of these much-needed creatures with simple daily actions. For example, all of us who live in medium or large cities can turn our cities into refuge areas for bees, given the agricultural situation, and provide them with their food: pollen and nectar. All it takes is a window, a balcony or (whoever can) a garden with a diversified crop of flowering plants throughout the year to create an all-you-can-eat buffet feeding bees and other pollinators. The key is to offer them a varied diet, as different flowers have different properties. It is always preferable to choose local flowers rather than exotic species, plants that the bees are already used to and know how to take advantage of.

When we talk about bees we refer to a complex group of insects, the anthophiles (from the Greek anthophilos, who loves flowers) that includes more than 20,000 species that inhabit all the continents of the planet, except Antarctica. Of all of them, only one species, the Apis mellifera (honey bee, also called domestic) is the one that we Europeans raise to produce honey, hence its name. In Europe we live with another 2,000 types of wild bees, of which about 400 are endemic to restricted mountainous habitats such as the Alps or Sierra Nevada, islands such as the Balearic Islands or Corsica, and arid environments such as southeastern Spain. Given the privileged location of the peninsula between Europe and Africa and the great variety of climates it presents, in Spain we have more than 1,100 species of wild bees. Unfortunately, one in ten European bees is at risk of extinction.

Curiously, most of these wild bees are the complete opposite of the stereotypical image we have of a nested hive full of worker bees with a queen at the head. What’s more, they don’t even produce honey and some don’t have stingers with which to sting. So let’s break down this motley crew. Three quarters of wild bees are solitary, that is, they do not form a colony, but work on their own and build individual nests where they deposit their eggs. Approximately 15% are parasites that take advantage of other people’s nests to lay their eggs and that other bees feed their young. Only the remaining 10% are gregarious bees, which live in colonies; and of these, only a small percentage form populous permanent advanced societies, with well-differentiated castes: queen, workers and drones.

Alessio Ippolito He is an ecotoxicologist, PhD in Environmental Sciences from the University of Milan-Bicocca and scientific officer of the EFSA ecotoxicology team.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.