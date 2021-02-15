Tales . The human from one galaxy to another

Humans from one galaxy to another BD Two robots contemplate the centuries Stories The end of the world and the beginnings of the new The “Tales of the Wise” collection focuses on Slavic, Gypsy, Scandinavian, Aborigines, Creoles, Berbers tales. With Tales of sages from other worlds and other times, here she is on a sci-fi escapade, under the pen of the prolific Pierre Bordage, whose imagination goes from planets to Solar systems according to several short stories. From the top of a dune throwing itself into the sea, a soldier fires meticulously at invaders, before realizing that they are refugees fleeing a lost continent. Elsewhere, two androids fall in love with a primordial forest, a mutant with a golden mouth communicates with birds, a cryogenic traveler is forgotten 250 years in a vessel… A beautiful journey. A. S.

In Addicted, an immortal king crossed ancient Greece as in a dream, hallucinated spectator of a world which evolves at a rate other than his own. And then the designer Mathieu Bablet switched to science fiction. The line is still so sublime. Carbon and Silicon are two robots, endowed with emotions, which will see eras pass by and societies collapse. Silicium wants to travel the planet, not to miss any river or rocky peak and admire the sun going down in all parts of the world. He repairs his original body as best he can. Carbon, on the other hand, changes as soon as the need arises, and spends its life in the network, thinks of eggplant and golden hues, where a second lasts an eternity and where all the connected are one. A visual slap over several centuries… A. S.

The “Dyschroniques” collection republishes a part of science fiction short stories. Among the latest, a doctor tracks an invisible pandemic in the Epidemic, by Clifford D. Simak, and wealthy couples are playing scare each other with the newest attraction: A Mock Apocalypse. They don’t even understand that everything is collapsing around them in Destination end of the world, by Robert Silverberg. But, don’t panic, with the People of the great chariot, William Lindsay Gresham imagines ways to recover after a civilizational collapse. Here, Gypsies travel the world to share their knowledge with devastated communities. Little by little, they are reweaving humanity. A. S.