The year 1928 draws to a close when Dorothy Dick gives birth to twins, Jane and Philip. The infants suffered from malnutrition and the girl died a month later. The little one will survive until 1982. In the meantime, Philip K. Dick has become one of the most famous science fiction writers in the world. His works have fascinated generations of readers and inspired many filmmakers: Ridley Scott for Blade Runner, Paul Verhoeven with Total Recall, Peter Weir for The Truman Show or Steven Spielberg with Minority Report.

Philip K. Dick even became the first SF writer to be edited by the Library of America, the equivalent of “the Pleiad” in the United States. And all of his short stories have just been published by Gallimard, in the “Quarto” collection. Two volumes of over a thousand pages each, which allow you to immerse yourself in the Dickien universe. The texts are short, incisive, unadorned and incredibly efficient. Dick wanted to live off his pen and broadcast his news to sell it to magazines. His pace of creation is such that he uses daily doses of amphetamines to keep up. The result is often formidable and of an unsuspected consistency at first glance. According to writer Kim Stanley Robinson, Dick’s short stories are “Pencil studies” announcing the “Oil paintings” that are his novels. And a master’s pencil study is often sublime.

Deconstruct the real

But back to Jane, the missing twin sister. He will not stop talking to her in adulthood. One of the pillars of his work is there: the permanent questioning of reality, the obsession with simulacrum and doubt. While there are androids in Dick, aliens, rockets, and telepaths, there are no grand galactic battles, and very few action scenes. Dick mainly writes about everyday life and spends his time deconstructing reality. Traumatized by the First World War (of which his father was a veteran). Through the cold war, the nuclear threat and McCarthyism, Dick attacked both totalitarian regimes and the “American dream”.

His news often takes place in peaceful residential neighborhoods. His characters are from the suburban middle class, seemingly harmless but fundamentally degenerate. The fault of a consumerism which deprives the inhabitants of their soul and sucks them up. The commonplace surveillance society and the infiltration of advertising in all living spaces are at the heart of these texts from the 1950s. “I am the only author of Marxist SF”, writes Dick, considering capitalism as “A black iron prison” But what does his news say? Here, the robots did not warn the men hidden underground that peace now reigns on the surface. There, a Mozart composition comes to life in the form of a prodigious bird. Further on, a muse from the future comes to kill the inspiration of its creator. And an operator bursts into a home to repair a defective object that has not even yet been put on the market … His news, with breathtaking falls, was gathered under the aegis of Laurent Queyssi and Hélène Collon. A great reader of Poe, Lovecraft, Proust, Maupassant, Kant and Hume, Dick constantly asks this question: who is human and who is not?