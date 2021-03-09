Sometimes science takes centuries to make sense of popular wisdom. “Don’t give it to you with cheese” is a Spanish saying attributed, according to winemakers from the Ribera del Duero, to the commercial practice of some vintners who, when they had a worse quality batch, gave it to the potential buyer to try with a piece of cheese for this food to hide the deficiencies of the product. An American Chemical Society research published in Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry has unveiled e …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS