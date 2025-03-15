

There is always Hollow for a good dessert. You have said it more than once and It is confirmed by neuroscience. And it doesn’t matter if you were full and said during the food you could no longer. The feeling of satiety disappears by magic as soon as the waiter suggests if one wishes to add something sweet in the restaurant on duty, be it an apple, cheese or anything that carries chocolate.

It turns out that a group of German scientists from Max Planck Institute For metabolism research, it was proposed to explain this behavior. It is not you, it is your brain. This was confirmed by the team led by Henning Fenselau and Marielle Minère, who pointed out that The person responsible are nervous neurons – And also sweets – that are responsible for activating an opioid substance with the desire to eat sugar.

Ways to treat disorders such as obesity

According to him Study published in Science magazineeverything has to do with satiety and how the brain reacts to it. Sugar stimulates the areas of reward and pleasure in our command center, despite being satiated. Finding that opens the route to the treatment of obesity.

Although, there are already drugs that block opioid receptors in the brain – mainly the semaglutida under the name of Ozempic, Wegovy and the like – the weight loss is less than with the suppressive injections of the appetite. “A combination with them or other therapies could be very useful,” says researchers in the prestigious publication.









The scientists first tested their hypothesis in mice and then replied work in humans, as published by the aforementioned publication. The rodents, completely satiated after eating different foods, continued eating sweet, due, according to the investigation, to a type of Hypothalamus neurons that have a double function and that justifies this behavior.

The ‘dessert stomach region

This is the proopiomelanocortins (POMC), in charge of the moment we do not need more food, the brain receives a signal that says’ is over. However, they are the same as They make our desire for sweet foods triggered For shipping to another of the brain regions, the paraventricular thalamus, to release a hormone called B-Endorphinean opioid of the body that acts on other nerve cells with opioid receptors and triggers a sense of reward. And attracts attention that is not activated with another type of food other than sugar. The same neurons that indicate that the stomach is full reactivate the appetite when they detect a sweet ..

When the researchers blocked the road, the animals left the additional sugar. The effect was only observed in satiated animals. In hungry mice, the inhibition of the release of ß-endorfina had no effect. A mechanism that was already activated when mice perceived sugar before ingesting it. As soon as the sugar enters the rodents ‘mouth, the aforementioned B-Endorphine was released in the’ Stomach region of dessertwhich was reinforced more with additional consumption.

The consumption of sugar recommended by WHO

The experiment passed as follows: the mice received in the morning, as soon as they wake up, a high fat and protein diet, low in sugar. And once 90 minutes passed, when they stopped eating because they were already fed up, they added a sweet. Thus, after inspecting it, they ate it without any modesty.

And in humans what? Because scientists, as is logical for the outcome of this research, also carried out brain scanners to a group of volunteers who received a sugary solution through a probe. The same region of the brain reacted to sugar in humans. In this region, as in mice, there are many opioid receptors near the neurons of satiety. «Sugar is a scarce food in nature, but provides energy quickly. The brain is scheduled to control your intake whenever it is available, ”says the head of the study. That is, we have a place for dessert after a copious food is an evolutionary mechanism that does not make much sense today, when this substance is not precisely scarce.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that daily sugar consumption be less than 10% of total caloric intakethat is, around 50 grams per day, although greater health benefits are obtained by consuming less than 25 grams per day. In this recommendation all free sugars enter, both industrial (glucose and fructose) and table sugar, and those present in food such as honey, syrups or natural juices. Each year, more than 2.8 million people die in the world for obesity -related ailments … and rising.