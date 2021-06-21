Science | EK and universities call for increased funding for science: “As uncertainty persists, the best experts will look elsewhere”

Finland’s goal is to increase research and development expenditure from the current 2.8 per cent to 4 per cent of GDP by 2030.

Finland The chairmen of university boards and the business community are calling for funding for research, development and innovation (RDI) in Finland to be raised to 4% of GDP by 2030.

The petition states that the role of scientific and long-term basic research in universities as a basis for RDI activities is central.

“Technical, social and cultural innovations are created on the basis of high-quality basic research. If this base is missing, we will lose our position in international competition. As uncertainty continues, the best experts will seek elsewhere and companies’ willingness to invest will wane, ”the petition writes.

The petition has been signed by the chairmen of the boards of 13 Finnish universities and the CEO of the Confederation of Finnish Industries. Jyri Häkämies.

Finland the government is already aiming to increase research and development spending from the current 2.8 per cent to 4 per cent of GDP by 2030.

Read more: Finland is becoming indebted at a dizzying pace, and at the same time the share of money spent on research and development is falling – will Finland decline into a sweat shop?

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, achieving the target by 2030 would roughly mean an additional investment of almost 600 million euros per year on average. Of this, private funding would be around € 400 million and public sector funding around € 200 million if the public sector share remained the same.

In the mid-term and framework debate, the government decided to set up a parliamentary working group to explore ways to commit to a long-term increase in public research and development funding. The working group was set up by the Prime Minister’s Office on 18 June and will serve until the end of the year.

The joint petition calls for an increase in funding to be consistent and beyond government terms.

“It is essential that the parliamentary RDI group looks at the means in a diverse way and does not focus support on pre-selected themes or sectors,” the petition says.

Correction 21.6. at 2:10 p.m .: The petition was signed by the chairmen of the university boards, not the principals, as was erroneously said earlier in the story.