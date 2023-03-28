Scientists from the Spanish University of Granada question in a study that exercising regularly has benefits at a cognitive level, as has usually been thoughtor at least suggest that the claims about this supposed cause-effect relationship are not supported by the scientific evidence available to date.

The Spanish researchers, belonging to the Mind, Brain and Behavior Research Center, reviewed 24 meta-analyses to later focus on 109 randomized controlled studies, which are often used to determine causal relationships, which allowed them to cover 11,266 healthy participants of all ages.

The study, published this Monday in the scientific journal ‘Nature Human Behavior’, shows that the original small, statistically significant positive effects of physical exercise on cognition disappeared across all ages and cognitive functions after accounting for potential moderating effects (such as study baselines and differences between control groups, a fundamental aspect of intervention designs to control for methodological issues such as the placebo effect), reports the University of Granada.

The article also highlights that the scientific literature regarding the effects of exercise on cognitive functions has grown exponentially in recent years based on “exaggerated” messages, without taking into account contradictory findings and the emergence of critical voices.

According to this study, most of the meta-analyses show important methodological deficiencies, such as low statistical power, lack of overlap in the sources of evidence or publication bias. Therefore, the scientists review, their results “do not necessarily represent the real effect of the evidence accumulated over time.”

Is there a relationship between exercise and cognition?

The authors stress that their findings do not suggest that physical exercise may not have positive effects on cognitive functioning at all, nor that it may be detrimental to cognition. But they do emphasize the need for “caution” in establishing a causal relationship between exercise and cognition, as the causal evidence is currently not strong.

For example, the World Health Organization currently recommends regular exercise as a means of maintaining a healthy cognitive state in childhood and in the elderly, a recommendation that, according to the study by the University of Granada, would not be supported by evidence. available science to date.

Despite these results, The researchers conclude that the benefits of physical exercise, especially with regard to physical health, are sufficient in themselves to justify evidence-based public health policies to promote regular exercise in people’s daily lives.without having to appeal to the supposed effects at the cognitive level.

