As if it were a science fiction movie about outer space, a new plan has been unveiled to defend the planet Earth of dangers such as a asteroidwe will tell you all the details that seem extremely interesting right away.

The successful DART mission of the POT September 2022 marked a milestone in the history of the planet divert the trajectory of an asteroidNow, China is preparing to enter the scene with its own space initiative: a mission to impact and study a near-Earth asteroid.

The chosen one is the asteroid 2015 XF261a space rock almost 30 meters wide that will pass close to our planet between March and May 2027. The Chinese missioncomposed of two spacecraft, aims to impact the asteroid and subsequently observe it to better understand its composition and formation.

But instead of a single spacecraft, as was NASA’s DART mission, China will send two. The first will impact the asteroid, while the second will observe the impact and its effects. This will allow the scientists obtain more accurate data on the effectiveness of the diversion technique.

The NEW PLAN to defend ourselves from asteroids is close, but 7 million kilometers away. Photo: Ideogram

In addition to deflecting the asteroid, the Chinese mission also aims to study it in depth. This will provide valuable information on the formation of asteroids and their potential threat to Earth.

The Chinese mission will be launched before 2030 and will have a window of opportunity to impact the asteroid between 2027 and 2029The most favorable moment will be in April 2029, when the asteroid will come within just 6.8 million kilometers of Earth.

The Chinese mission also has a significant scientific exploration component. Data collected by the spacecraft will provide insight into the formation and composition of asteroids, helping us better understand the solar system and its history.