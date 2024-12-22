It has happened to everyone: waking up with a dry tongue, a head like a bass drum, and a general feeling of fatigue. Of course we are talking about the dreaded hangover, the price that from time to time you have to pay for a good celebration. But, although it may seem incredible, there is something that could help you feel better the next day. And no, it is not a magic recipe or an exotic remedy. It’s something as simple as sport.

This is how it was published at least by ‘New York Times’ a few years ago, when he echoed two studies presented at the Neuroscience Society that reinforced this idea. In one of them, researchers from the University of Louisville analyzed the effects of alcohol combined with exercise in mice. For 12 weeks, they divided the animals into groups that consumed alcohol or salt water, subjecting half of them to intense exercise sessions. The running mice showed less damage to brain mitochondria, a promising finding for understanding the effects of exercise on the brain.

Another study, conducted by the University of Houston, investigated the effects of alcohol in female rats exposed to a weekly pattern of drinking. While some remained sedentary, others exercised for two hours, three times a week. The results indicated that active rats suffered less impairment compared to non-moving ones, although the scientists caution that these animal results do not yet warrant direct applications to humans.

It doesn’t eliminate the effects, but it is a useful addition

It is important to emphasize that exercise does not eliminate the negative effects of alcohol. The consequences on a physical and cerebral level, especially after prolonged excesses, do not disappear just with a session of physical activity. However, sport can be a useful complement to relieve some of the symptoms associated with a hangover, as long as it is combined with healthy habits such as good hydration and proper nutrition.









For those looking for an additional solution, a simple strategy may include drinking plenty of water, taking a shower, and eating a balanced breakfast. An example could be orange juice accompanied by whole wheat toast with salmon and fresh cheese, a combination rich in vitamins C and B12 that can help recover energy.