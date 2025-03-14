Weight control is one of the most common habits that are carried out when we are on a diet, to see if a change of habits has any effect. Normally, To weigh ourselves when we get up our weight is less than when we go to bed. This may be justified by the intake of water and food that we do throughout the day, however, science has found a new culprit: the sun.

An article published in the magazine National Geographic Pick up that sun exposure can vary slightly. This It is due to a phenomenon that occurs with photons, when they interfere with the skin They transfer a very small amount of that energy which gives rise to a very small force.

In this sense, it is important to differentiate two basic concepts of physics: mass and weight. While the first is the amount of matter that a body has, the second implies the amount of forces acting on you, in this case the gravity. When exposing yourself to the sun, To the force of gravity the pressure of the photons is added, With a small amount of energy that “pushes” your body and, therefore, increasing your weight.

How much does the weight increase?

It should be noted that The weight adding is ninfimo, In fact, it is barely able to be perceived by any measurement tool. The reality is that it increases Only 40 nanograms (0.00000004 kilograms), compared to whether you were in the shade or during the night.

This only occurs when you are exposed directly to sunlight and millions of photons hit your skin. Therefore, During the night, on very cloudy days or when you are in the shade, there is no pressure that generates additional weight. The study of photons on the organism is something that has been studying for a long time, allowing numerous scientific advances.