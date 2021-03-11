S.o Dissen goes among academics: “I am the first author, and you are just et al.” – a line from the rap of this year’s winners of the competition “Dance Your Ph.D.” of the specialist magazine “Science”. In it, new doctors shoot dance videos in which they try as best they can to dance the content of their doctoral theses to suitable music.

The three Finnish winners of the main prize in the physics category deal with molecular clusters in their work. Their models explain how groups of atoms form clouds. The researchers dance in laboratories and on the roof of a house, imitating the movements of the molecules, including drone shots and green screen technology. Some videos have incredible production standards, Carl Fink, one of the judges, told the Science blog. The decisive factor, however, is how well science is communicated through dance.

The winner of the social sciences category, Magdalena Dorner-Pau, succeeded particularly elegantly in expressing her topic through movement: She examined whether children learn to describe pictures better if they reproduce what they have seen in pantomime or by repeating the picture together. The message: body expressions are understood universally.

The Covid-19 category was new this year. In the winning video, Heather Masson-Forsythe dances in the role of a protein that plays an important role in the coronavirus infection process. In the other roles: a scarf as virus RNA, another scarf as an active ingredient and the researcher’s cap as a mutation. The goal: to use drugs to disrupt the interaction between protein and RNA.

A doctoral student from America won the chemistry category with robotic movements and breakdancing, while the biologist Julienne Fanon impressed in her department with a choreography on plastic waste in oceans.