Science | Breakthrough in nuclear physics – Henna Kokkonen’s degree was cited in world science publications

The rare achievement has shocked even the Kokkonen family, who did not know exactly what was being done in the nuclear physics laboratory.

Pioneering. This is how the science website SciTechDaily described it in June Henna Kokkonen research. “Not funny for a Master’s thesis,” Science Alert, for its part, carved -publication.

Kokkonen had just made a new isotope discovery, the likes of which are very rarely observed in the whole world. Last year, a total of 11 new isotopes were discovered, and Kokkonen’s discovery is the first this year.

Specifically, it was 190-astatine, which consists of 85 protons and 105 neutrons. Astatine is the rarest naturally occurring element, and now its previously unknown isotope was successfully produced in the accelerator laboratory of the University of Jyväskylä.

“The discovery helps to understand the limits of matter and the structure of atomic nuclei,” says Henna Kokkonen.

His master’s degree Henna Kokkonen, who started as a doctoral researcher in nuclear spectroscopy after

He was first in the research group as a summer intern and got so excited about studying nuclei that he wanted to do his master’s thesis on nuclear spectroscopy. The group conducts experimental nuclear structure research, that is, in practice, data is collected with a particle accelerator, which is then analyzed using a computer. In his research, Kokkonen analyzes already measured data.

“Research is challenging because the nuclei are short-lived. In itself, nuclear physics is very interesting, even though it may sound complicated.”

Kokkonen, who moved from Juva to Jyväskylä after his studies, is now 24 years old at the beginning of his career, but has already received significant attention in the scientific community. His research was reported in about 16 scientific publications around the world. The study originally appeared in the prestigious Physical Review C in the publication.

“I was surprised by how much attention the discovery has attracted. My family has also been amazed. My mother was already surprised that I applied to study physics, and basic research in nuclear physics is a difficult concept for many to understand.”

“The family has certainly been proud of me.”

What what is needed to be successful in the field of nuclear physics? Should the brain be replaced by a tireless supercomputer?

According to Henna Kokkonen, it is enough to be motivated and always want to learn more. Perseverance and accuracy are also useful.

“You don’t have to memorize everything, but concentration is important. It helps me that, as a counterbalance to doing science, I do a lot of sports and see friends. That way the thoughts can rest sometimes.”

Despite all the attention, Kokkonen has also had time to take a couple of weeks off. After the summer, a dissertation research is expected, the topic of which is still unspecified. However, it is probably related to the structures of nuclei in the same region as astatine. Future plans are still open.

“A research career is one interesting option, but now let’s do a dissertation first and then maybe a couple of years of post-doc research.”