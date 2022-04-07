Science and Technology

06:00



Science beyond ideologies

The Russian incursion into Ukraine was not a topic I shied away from discussing with my teammates on the International Space Station, said NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who returned to Earth on March 30 in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft after spend 355 days at the plant. The crew’s approach has always been to work together. “They were, are and will continue to be very dear friends of mine. We support each other in everything, and I never had any worries about continuing to work side by side. Very good professionals, technically competent and wonderful human beings. So I will always be happy that I was able to be on the space station with them.” In the image, the members of Expedition 66, on board the laboratory.



Photo Europe Press

