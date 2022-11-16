Science barometer 2022 | Finns value science and trust its creators – “A time of crisis has strengthened trust”

Uncertain in these conditions, trust in the nation’s front images and institutions is usually stronger than in stable times.

The phenomenon can be seen in the results of the latest science barometer, which are manna for the Finnish scientific community.

“The crisis period has strengthened trust in science,” sums up the professor of communication at the University of Helsinki Esa Väliverronen. He serves on the board of the Association for Information and Communication, which commissioned the barometer.

Science Barometer is a survey reflecting Finns’ attitudes to science. It was now implemented for the eighth time.

According to it, trust in science is now at its historical peak. The corona pandemic increased it even more, estimated two out of three respondents in the survey.

Scientists have other reasons to be satisfied. Science is of interest to the vast majority of the people, and its ability to solve problems is widely believed.

The level of domestic research is assessed as good and expertise is valued perhaps more than ever. After the corona pandemic, trust in researchers and health authorities has strengthened.

The barometer Since 2001, respondents have been asked one and the same question: How much trust do you feel towards various social institutions?

Until now, the greatest trust has been enjoyed by the security authorities. That’s the case this time too.

The defense forces pull the longest, 85 percent of respondents trust it a lot or quite a lot.

The second space is crowded. Universities and colleges (82 percent) are trusted as much as the police (82 percent), which was the most trusted agency for a long time.

There are only slightly more people who feel a lot of trust in the police than those who feel the same way about universities and colleges.

Confidence to science institutions has been steadily growing for a long time.

The media and the judiciary also enjoy the congeniality. The increase in media is the most obvious change from the previous barometer of 2019. The trend is familiar from international surveys.

An overwhelming majority, 85 percent of Finns, swear by science and research.

Trust permeates the entire society, and the differences between population groups are small. Science convinces the highly educated more than others.

Research conducted in Finland is not only valued but also considered to be of high quality.

There is widespread belief in the ability of science to produce useful and accurate results. The views are somewhat more positive than in the survey three years ago.

The level of Finnish technology is considered good by 88 percent and the level of science by 85 percent of the respondents.

In unanimity is, however, distorted. Not everyone shares the same appreciation and trust.

In a few questions of the science barometer, a small group of people with a suspicious attitude towards science emerges.

“A countercurrent stands out from the mainstream,” says Väliverronen.

The dividing line can be seen especially in corona attitudes and attitudes towards vaccination.

Every third respondent thinks that too little is said about the dangers and adverse effects of vaccination.

Viidennes believes that a lot of vaccinations are given only because they are a profitable business for the pharmaceutical industry.

Pandemic put Finns’ scientific attitudes to a proper stress test for the first time, says Professor Väliverronen.

“Those who previously felt strong trust in science and experts felt that it had strengthened even more. Correspondingly, those who already had doubts received support for their thoughts from the corona crisis.”

Distrust of scientific authorities is a familiar phenomenon around the world, and now it seems to have gained a clear foothold in Finland as well.

The representatives of the counter-current are a small but vocal group that gets an echo base from social media.

“ A surprising number of people believe in things for which there is no scientific evidence.

Consensus also cracks when looking at the party affiliation of the respondents.

Those who trust science and research to a great extent can be found in the ranks of the Greens and the coalition. Almost the entire rest of the party field hates these two.

On the opposite side, there are some basic Finns. Every fourth party supporter has little trust in science.

Almost four out of five believe that a lot of useless research is done with taxpayers’ money in our country.

Basic Finns stand out across the board with their criticality when claims about the reliability of science are presented.

They say that they trust any social institution to a lesser extent than other respondents.

Criticality is emphasized in corona attitudes. Half of the supporters of Basic Finns feel that too little is said about the adverse effects of vaccinations.

Despite the doubts, a clear majority of basic Finns trust the information shared by experts and authorities about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines.

Although Finns are widely united by being in favor of science, surprisingly many believe in things for which there is no scientific evidence.

The statement “even though homeopathy is not recognized by medicine, it is an effective way to treat diseases” is signed by almost every fourth person.

Viidennes feels that “natural medicines are in many cases better than pharmaceutical medicines prescribed by doctors”. As many as two out of five people trust the abilities of public healers.

The popularity of alternative treatments has been declining throughout the 2000s. Now the direction seems to have turned. Belief in folk healers, homeopathy and natural medicines increased compared to the 2019 barometer.

An explanation can be sought from the corona pandemic, which brought out alternative views and criticism of the health authorities. Naturopathy received a lot of publicity, especially in social media, but also in the news.

“ A moderate number of people trust the ability of scientists to solve the world’s energy problems.

Barometer also clarified science-related expectations.

The respondents were asked to evaluate the ability of science to solve both the great questions of humanity and the puzzles of everyday life. Expectations turned out to be cautiously optimistic, but not rosy.

The biggest consensus prevails about the ability of science and technology to change the everyday lives of Finns within the next 10–20 years. Three out of four believe that things will improve.

About one in ten suspects the opposite. Belief in the possibilities of science as a problem-solver has waned somewhat since the survey three years ago.

The respondents also agree that difficult diseases such as cancer can be investigated with the help of science.

A moderate number of people trust the ability of scientists to solve the world’s energy problems. On the other hand, science is perceived to be rather toothless when it comes to increasing happiness, security or mental well-being.

“ Only two out of five trust science’s ability to curb climate change.

In environmental matters opinions are divided. Only two out of five trust science’s ability to curb climate change.

“There is a little pessimism in the air, hopefulness has perhaps changed to realism,” Väliverronen estimates.

The reason can be found in the aftermath of the pandemic, war and economic uncertainty. In times of crisis, global concerns such as climate change easily fade into the background.

As realists, Finns understand that science alone is not enough to solve complex problems, but political will and euros are also needed.

Two-thirds of respondents estimate that well-being in Finland depends crucially on the level of science and technology and funding. Almost half require more money for science.

Just as many would save non-science money if government spending has to be cut in the next few years.

Media publicity raises new faces to the science sky. In the 2022 science barometer, the director of the Foreign Policy Institute took first place in the list of the most trusted researchers Mika Aaltola.

Aaltola has frequently commented on the events of the Ukrainian war in the media. His visibility has also made him the name of the presidential race.

The experts of the Institute of Health and Welfare, who were rehabilitated as commentators on the corona, also gathered a lot of trust Mika Salminen and Hanna Nohynek.

“All three have been on public display and made a strong impression,” says Väliverronen.

The top five also includes two already familiar science celebrities, space astronomers Esko Valtaoja and cosmologist Kari Enqvist.

How about where do Finns get their science information?

The importance of traditional media is still superior. When asked about the two most important sources, television and newspapers with their digital versions come up on the list.

Among them, 70 percent of citizens follow science. 23 percent of respondents rely on search engines. Only four percent say that they do not look for information about science at all.

Age strongly divides where information is sought. For people over 50 years old, television and newspapers are highlighted, for people under 30 years old, video and online services and social media.

The importance of podcasts for younger people is many times greater than for older people. Some is still not the most important source even for them.

“You don’t look for science on Tiktok,” says Väliverronen. However, those under 18 were not represented in the survey.