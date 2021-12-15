Over the past decade, we have learned – I want to think – that evidence-based decisions, scientific research and international cooperation are our best allies to face the challenges that lie ahead. Science is not going to solve our problems, but it allows us to understand their causes and gives us tools to combat them effectively. In addition, science also plays a very important role in the design, definition and evaluation of the most appropriate public policies. For this reason, more than thirty organizations from around the world, including the main Scientific Unions, are leading this International Year with the aim of putting science at the center of the 2030 Agenda. Dozens of Academies, centers of research and universities around the world.

Delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals is a matter of political will and individual commitment. Regulation, tax incentives and our behavior play a key role in building a better future. However, in many cases, generous public aid or well-intentioned actions do not have the desired effect because, too often, what brings us closer to one of the Sustainable Development Goals distances us from others. For example, the use of fertilizers in arid areas allows us to reduce hunger, poverty and inequality where it is most needed. But it contributes to the generation of CO2 (produced in the manufacture of ammonia), to water pollution (which loses dissolved oxygen when fertilizers reach rivers and lakes) and to the use of fossil fuels (necessary for the manufacture of hydrogen that is used in the production of ammonia, which is the basis of most fertilizers).

Precisely for this reason, we need a new, evidence-based approach to define the most effective public policies and actions, not those that, on the surface, are more intuitive. Professors Francesco Fuso and Ricardo Vinuesa, both from the Royal Swedish Institute of Technology, have published a paper in Nature Communications in which they analyze how Artificial Intelligence can help us achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. In this study, they have found unexpected positive and negative relationships that are key to designing better public policies. But mathematics offers us many other tools that help us make better decisions, eliminate biases and make more appropriate use of our resources.

This International Year coincides with a time when science is playing a very important role in the fight against the pandemic. But it also catches us in the process of rebuilding a battered economy. The European Recovery Funds, and especially the Next Generation program, are a unique opportunity to invent and implement a new economy more aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. To make this new paradigm a reality, we are going to need new materials that allow us to produce, store and use renewable energy. Several research groups are working on new catalysts that allow us to reduce the generation of waste. Other colleagues are developing technologies capable of transforming CO2 into high value-added products. Alternatives to plastics are also being created that have the same lightness, low cost and excellent properties but which, in addition, can be reused indefinitely.

The science of the future will be made by multidisciplinary teams. In fact, this is a trend that has been consolidating in recent years, as has been shown in the recent Conference Youth, Knowledge and the 2030 Agenda organized by the Young Academy of Spain. Large companies hire people with different profiles and with complementary skills. In the same way, the best laboratories are made up of researchers from various disciplines who work to solve the most complex problems from alternative approaches.

But working in multidisciplinary teams is not easy or something that is taught in science schools. Precisely for this reason, one of the objectives of this International Year is to reinvent education so that creativity, critical thinking and entrepreneurship are promoted and developed from the initial stages of the educational process. And it is that the gap between science and its teaching does not stop growing. Scientific advances in recent years have blurred the boundaries between disciplines and opened unimaginable possibilities. However, scientific careers are strongly compartmentalized and the syllabi are, to a large extent, the same ones we studied decades ago.

Due to the pandemic, the proclamation of this International Year has been delayed so much that it will be, in fact, halfway between two. It will start in mid-2022 and will last until the summer of next year. By then, there will be barely 7 years left to make the ambitious 2030 Agenda a reality. Precisely to put science at the center of the agenda, some of the best researchers in our country have written, Spain to Science to Certain, which constitutes a true roadmap for the technologies that are within our reach to boost the economy, employment and sustainability of our country.

Spain has promoted the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development which has received the unanimous support of the United Nations. The real work begins now. Our country can lead this new time in which those who offer solutions will be those who define the international agenda. As dangerous is the well-known “they invent” as “they lead.” It does not seem that this new type of leadership is on our political agenda, but an opportunity now opens for Spain to put science behind the wheel of its international, economic and environmental policy.

Javier Garcia Martinez He is president of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) for the 2022-2023 biennium, member of the working group of the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development and president of the Young Academy of Spain. Professor of inorganic chemistry at the University of Alicante and professor at the Rafael del Pino Foundation. Patron of the Gadea Foundation for Science.

