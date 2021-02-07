All-round programming of resources

By Anne Roger and Christophe Voilliot Co-Secretaries General of Snesup-FSU

The media visibility of scientists since the beginning of the crisis has shown the essential role of research, yet this should not be appreciated in relation to its direct utility: fundamental research must be able to be done freely without being subject to other purposes, whether societal or economic, and it needs time. The risks of a pandemic represent a multidisciplinary challenge, and do not only concern medical research. Obviously, the human and social sciences must also be considered in terms of what they can provide as responses, particularly in terms of education, work organization or mode of production to manage pandemics. Research policies must therefore take this into account so as not to respond solely to urgency or the “visible”.

The observation is terrible and widely shared: underinvestment in research is at the origin of the pitiful “performances” of French actors in health research, whether public or private. In this area, the “French backwardness” is moreover only one aspect of the question (1). If we consider coronavirus vaccines as common goods that should not be monopolized by a single institutional actor, it does not matter what the nationality of those who develop them and of those who produce them is. The blindness of political and administrative elites in relation to the reality of the work of scientists is particularly worrying and we are paying dearly for the strategic choices made by large industrial groups such as Sanofi, which did not hesitate to lay off its own researchers in the midst of the pandemic. while it has largely benefited from the research tax credit.

Knowing that the technique of vaccines using messenger RNA is based on advances in basic research dating back about thirty years, what if the researchers of the time had been subjected to funding constraints as absurd as humiliating things that are going on today? To obtain the necessary material and human resources, they should have responded to a call for projects. With the criteria that are imposed today, a mixture of heightened competition and short-term vision of scientific issues, this research would never have been funded. Where would we be today?

Basic research requires time, sometimes expensive equipment, stable teams, recurring budgets and all-round programming. Funding research in a logic of competition and precariousness is a serious mistake. Public research requires an increase of 10 billion euros over ten years to reach 1% of GDP. A plan for scientific employment is also essential, covering recruitments of 5,000 to 6,000 staff per year for at least five years. The recent research programming law (LPR) but also the 2021 budget missed these fundamental issues. The LPR only provides for an additional 5 billion euros effort over ten years and the few targeted researches on coronaviruses have been at a constant budget.

This period of pandemic has shown how necessary it is more than ever to guarantee the independence and democratic functioning of academic research within public research and higher education organizations.

Time, money and independence

By Josiane Tack and Dina Bacalexi Secretary General and Head of the SNTRS-CGT International Sector

The issue of the study of the coronavirus family was tackled with the Sars-CoV-1 epidemic in 2003. States ceased to be interested in it from 2008: the epidemic disappeared, research budgets fell. dry up. In 2012, renewed interest because a new coronavirus, Mers-CoV, went from dromedaries to humans. Budgets are released, but only between 2012 and 2014.

Specialists were aware of the risks of developing a pandemic linked to coronaviruses. But, once the risks have been removed, their budget requests from the National Research Agency have not been heard. As regular funding has become ridiculous, researchers can only count on calls for projects, where the selection is fierce and often oriented according to the challenges of the moment.

History shows that, to fight pandemics, research must intervene well in advance of health crises. For more than twenty years, the decline in funding for research organizations has led to a drastic drop in both basic laboratory allocations and recruitments: in 2007, the CNRS recruited 1,000 researchers, engineers and statutory technicians; in 2021, it will recruit only 560.

To move forward, research needs recurring funding, time and freedom, excluding modes and emergencies. The civil servant status of French researchers gives them the freedom and independence they need, but without a budget this freedom is reduced to nothing.

Supporting basic research is the sine qua non for preparing for future epidemics. In the urgency of a single year, vaccines have been developed thanks to cooperation between scientists around the world and to substantial funding. Vaccination is essential. But, unlike a vaccine acting on coronaviruses known in advance, a drug will attack even those to come. However, it will take years to develop new effective drugs. The contribution of fundamental research is essential here.

The big pharmaceutical groups finding research and development (R&D) not profitable enough liquidate them without scruple. Sanofi is laying off 364 people in France while continuing to pay dividends to its shareholders and to receive, for more than ten years, 130 million euros per year in research tax credit (CIR). This represents 6.5 billion euros of expenditure for public finances in 2019 which escape public research. A striking proof of the ineffectiveness of these public aid paid to private groups without evaluation or consideration.

The government, via the research programming law, would like to make scientists available to companies’ R&D and reorient public research towards innovation, to allow the private sector to “recover” discoveries: socialize risks, privatize profits.

This law proposes precariousness and budgets conditioned on calls for projects. To cope with the risks of a pandemic, it is necessary to do the opposite: give public research back the human and material resources to work over the long term.

A public drug hub

By Pascal Lederer Academic, PCF research commission

Faced with the public research policy – fundamental or applied – implemented by all governments from Nicolas Sarkozy to Emmanuel Macron, we hear, rightly, on the left, that more resources are needed, more scientific personnel, less precariousness. We are rightly questioning the policy of financing on short-term contracts, and the link imposed with the industry. Sometimes we ask for more investment in biotechnology. On the right or in the center, and sometimes on the left, we glorify the start-up nation.

As for the PCF, we sometimes analyze, and rightly so, the policy of public research and that of public support for private research, such as the CIR (6 billion euros), as a “Management of research by the needs of capital”.

We can sometimes read on this side that on the contrary, it would be necessary to steer by social needs. This proposal may sound progressive. She is dangerous. Because the management of fundamental research, whether it is by the needs of capital or by social needs, attacks an ingredient essential to the fruitfulness of research: the intellectual independence of scientists.

It will be objected that society, when the State invests 7 billion in scientific research, is entitled to expect the benefits of the progress of knowledge.

The Sanofi fiasco, washed down by 1 billion euros of public money in ten years, is on everyone’s minds, which closes laboratories, fires hundreds of researchers, stops research when the expected financial impact is not guaranteed , and pours fortunes in dividends on its shareholders; it can have a salutary consequence: that of putting on the agenda an inescapable requirement so that advances in public fundamental research translate into progress for society. Namely that of a public drug center, endowed with resources, good statutes for its employees, and democratic structures. This proposal, which appears today, faced with the need to vaccinate 7 billion humans, so useful and necessary, should be accompanied, to achieve its full social utility, the implementation of mechanisms to encourage scientists. from the industrial public pole to mutually beneficial cooperation with scientists – researchers, engineers, technicians – in public research, and vice versa, on a voluntary basis.

What is true for biology, biotechnologies, vaccines and drugs is also true for chemistry, physics, and the various industrial sectors such as energy, metallurgy, iron and steel, etc. The constitution of public industrial poles, with democratic management, in different sectors, and mutually advantageous cooperation with the different sectors of fundamental or applied public research is the solution of the future so that advances in knowledge translate into progress for society. whole, without undermining the intellectual independence of scientists in the public sector.