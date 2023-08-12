Since 2021, the WorldCoin project has handled two key concepts in its discourse: the first is to generate a universal basic income; and second, to offer a financial service to as many people as possible in the world. Now, the company announced that it will allow governments and companies to use the iris databases collected from its more than two million users.

The ‘WorldCoin’ platform is a project of the same creator of ChatGPT, Sam Altman, but it has to do with cryptocurrencies.

It came out to the public in rudimentary form in 2021 and was officially launched in July 2023. It promptly asks people to scan the iris of their eyes with the help of a special external device, which is sphere-shaped and makes a record that it sends to the application or platform of its creators.

Each person has a unique iris (which is the most relevant data to develop this project), so in exchange, users receive a digital identification called iriscode and free cryptocurrencies.

“When we started looking at the scale that we want to achieve, we saw that the fingerprint simply doesn’t have enough entropy or information to distinguish one human being from a billion human beings, because there is a point where it starts to give false positives,” he explained. Ricardo Macieira, regional manager for Europe of ‘WorldCoin’.

“When we were looking at the different biometrics we could use, the iris was the only one that was actually the most reliable and robust for the scale we wanted to achieve, because the iris has enough entropy to distinguish all humans from each other,” he added. Macieira.

This type of technology fuels controversy over potential privacy issues and data breaches. Rainer Rehak, a researcher at the Weizenbaum Institute, stressed that “the business model itself is very confusing. Now, they’re collecting all that biometric information in the global south, with people taking the promise that there will be money coming out of all this, but in the end, it’s not clear what the business model would be once they have all the biometric data.”

Experts warn that the platform is susceptible to attacks to steal user data, even that ‘WorldCoin’ itself could be collecting more information than people are informed of, something that has been denied by those responsible for the company, but which is already being investigated by the authorities in Europe.