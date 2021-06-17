Brazilian researchers assure that the main revelation of their study is precisely that percentage of 75%, which means that it is not necessary to vaccinate the entire population to control the pandemic. In the city of Serrana, where the research was carried out, all people over 18 years of age who were not pregnant and who had not presented fever 72 hours before the injections were vaccinated. The results are encouraging.

Between February 17 and April 11, around 30,000 of the 45,000 inhabitants of the Brazilian city of Serrana were massively vaccinated against Covid-19, in an epidemiological study classified as “unique” in the world, supervised by the renowned Instituto Butantan in Brazil, in order to test the effectiveness of the Chinese Coronavac vaccine – from the Sinovac laboratory – and analyze other aspects of the pandemic.

The results have already been published and, according to experts, reveal that the coronavirus pandemic can be controlled once 75% of the population has been immunized.

“Deaths fell by 95%, hospitalizations by 86% and symptomatic cases by 80%,” said Joao Doria, governor of the state of Sao Paulo.

The key is vaccination

For his part, Ricardo Palacios, researcher and director of research at the Butantan Institute explained that the study “allowed us to affirm that it is not an expectation, it is not a wish, it is an affirmation. It is possible to control the pandemic through vaccination. It is not necessary to isolate ourselves or avoid the transit of people to control the epidemic. The key is vaccination ”.

The researchers assure that the main revelation is precisely that percentage of 75%, which means that it is not necessary to vaccinate the entire population to control the pandemic.

In Serrana, all people over 18 years of age, who were not pregnant or lactating and who had not presented fever 72 hours before the injections, were vaccinated. Therefore, they concluded that mass vaccination of adults means that minors do not need to be immunized as a priority, because by controlling the virus among adults, adolescents and children are much less exposed

Dimas Covas, director of the Butantan Institute, highlighted that “it is the first study in the world that has been carried out with these proportions and this control. It is a study that shows exactly the values ​​that we present, exceptional results that show that this is the path, the path to health to help the world deal with this pandemic ”.

Residents of Serrana, in the interior of the state of Sao Paulo, wait to be vaccinated, on February 17, 2021. NELSON ALMEIDA AFP

In exact numbers, the so-called “Project S” indicates that, on February 16, a day before the mass vaccination began, the city had 57 deaths and 2,499 cases of the virus. In March, a month later, the average number of cases was 699 and deaths were 30. And in April, the average number of cases rose to 251 and deaths to 6.

The immunizations were carried out with the Chinese Coronavac vaccine, an inactivated formula, that is, it works by using dead viral particles that expose the body’s immune system to the virus without risk of serious disease. It should be noted that in the results of the experiment there were no serious side effects after the application of the drug, or related deaths among those who were immunized with the two doses.