First modification:
It all started with a first balloon that flew over the US territory during the first week of February. Washington said that it was a Chinese spy balloon and Beijing accepted that it was theirs but assured that it was a civil initiative to collect data, mainly meteorological. Since then, there are several flying objects that have been detected but about which, until the recording of this program, there is not enough information.
#Science #Technology #balloon #flying #objects #shot #United #States
Leave a Reply