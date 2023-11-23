The Pyongyang regime assured that the spy satellite it launched this week has already obtained photos of the United States military base on the island of Guam, in the Pacific. This is North Korea’s third attempt to launch its satellite and Russia would play a key role if experts determine that it is fully operational.

North Korea announced the launch of its first reconnaissance satellite or spy satellite. It is called Malligyong-1 and the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, attended the launch. Officially, the satellite will orbit the Earth more than once a day, which could provide troop information at different times and latitudes.

North Korea assured that achievement Put in orbit he satelite military, but experts indicated that there is not enough time to determine if it works properly.

On France 24 we spoke with Alejandro Corbacho, an expert in military and geopolitical issues, who explained more about the importance of the satellite, the deterrence strategy between North Korea and South Korea and their allies.