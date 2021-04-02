The creators of Twitter knew of its potential, however, it was not easy to imagine the scope or power it could have years later. The platform has become a key communication tool and was instrumental in events such as the 2010 Haiti earthquake and the Arab Spring, and more recently in social movements such as #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter, just mentioning a few examples.

It has been 15 years since the first message published on Twitter was published, with which the social network was started.

The March 21, 2006 message was written by Jack Dorsey, one of the four founders, and said “just setting up my Twttr” or “just setting up my twttr.”

At that time, the platform logo was green and had no vowels. The final version was released in July 2006 with numerous modifications.

The goal of the social network was to be a service for friends, family and colleagues, to stay connected by answering the question “what are you doing?”.

Since its launch there have been numerous improvements. In principle, the messages were limited to 140 characters and were text only. Over the years, they were expanded to 280 characters; Additionally, the Periscope tool was created to carry out live broadcasts; and more recently, personalized stories were activated that disappear 24 hours after being published, called ‘Fleets’.

He also became the loudspeaker for politicians and activists worldwide. However, along with other social networks, it is considered a spreader of false content, which has earned it millions of criticisms. In addition, it has had to face significant cyber attacks.

Over time, it has modified its policies on multiple occasions and created filters to make the network more related and friendly to the interests of each user.