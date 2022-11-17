The launch of Artemis I is considered the first success of the program with the test of the SLS rocket, the most powerful created so far, and the Orion capsule. An unmanned mission that takes three mannequins to orbit the moon and seeks to study all the components so that the second version is produced in 2024 but, this time, with flesh and blood astronauts. At France24 we spoke with experts who explained more details about this program considered a flagship of NASA and its allies.

#Science #Technology #moon #success #Artemis #program #achieved