This is the first generation of suits presented by NASA since the Space Shuttle Program, which means a tangible advance in terms of technology and comfort for those who are part of the Artemis III Mission, with which humans will set foot on Earth again. Moon.

NASA presented the prototypes of the suits that astronauts who reach the Moon will use as part of the Artemis III mission, scheduled for takeoff in 2025. The new generation of uniforms will allow more natural movements, while having a rear hatch and include systems that seek to provide not only safety but also comfort to astronauts.

Russell Ralston, of the Axiomatic Space Extravehicular Activity program said, “The light band is mounted to the visor assembly, in the helmet bubble, and this essentially gives the astronauts lights to see when they’re in hot spots.” shadows of the Moon or if they are in low Earth orbit in a night period”.

“We also have an HD video camera, so whatever we collect, we’ll be able to view it in high definition, which will be a fantastic upgrade from current technology,” added Ralston.

The mission is expected to land on the south pole of the satellite, a territory of great interest to several powers, including China, which could send a robotic mission.

The suits were made by Axiom Space and have everything necessary so that astronauts who step on Earth’s satellite do not have to suffer with the 50°C that can be in the illuminated areas and -200°C in the shaded areas. .