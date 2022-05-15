The micro robots will be guided inside the brain with magnets. Occasionally, some magnetic coils that are outside the skull will be connected to a computer that maneuvers the robot towards the affected part of the brain and removes it through the same route.

Until a few years ago, thinking about implanting micro robots in the brain was only possible in science fiction stories. Now, a startup called Bionaut Labs is just two years away from conducting a clinical trial in which these microdevices will be injected into the brains of participants.

Michael Shpigelmacher, CEO of Bionaut Labs explained that “what microrobotic technology does, what Bionaut does, is it allows you to work on unreachable points and repeatedly reach them with the safest possible trajectory. For localized conditions like cancer, tumors, strokes, atherosclerotic plaque buildup, localized pain, and many other conditions, there is a real need for a precise micro-robotic remote control mechanism that can treat a condition only at a specific point.”

The micro robots will be guided inside the brain with magnets. Occasionally, some magnetic coils that are outside the skull will be connected to a computer that maneuvers the robot towards the affected part of the brain and removes it through the same route.

Those responsible hope to use the robot to pierce fluid-filled cysts inside the brain when clinical trials begin in two years and, if the procedure proves successful, could be used to treat Dandy-Walker Syndrome, a rare brain malformation that affects children with the formation of cysts the size of a golf ball, which swell and increase pressure in the brain, unleashing a series of dangerous neurological conditions.