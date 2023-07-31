Experts warn that long periods of high temperatures are what cause the body to begin to suffer from heat stress, something that is dangerous when, for example, there are high temperatures all day and all night.

In London, a group of researchers carry out an experiment to determine the impacts that high temperatures have on the human body at rest.

Participants are entered into a tank at 51.5 degrees Celsius and have their vital markers measured before and after staying in the tank for one hour.

“If it rises above 40 degrees, we are entering a risk zone. Some people will be fine and some will not, but this is where the problems start to occur. Organs in the body start to fail or at least work in a less than optimal way,” explained Lewis Halsey, Professor of Physiology at the University of Roehampton.

For the experiment, sensors are placed on the arms, legs and chest to record the temperature of the skin’s surface, while another inserted inside the body records the core or internal temperature.

Added to this is a different response depending on where in the world people live because their bodies have adapted or not to higher temperatures depending on the geographical region.

The study findings have shown that people from colder climates can acclimate well to warmer regions after being exposed to heat for an hour a day for a couple of weeks.

