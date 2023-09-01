As in any controversial experiment, there is criticism regarding the potential risks of information that could be taken without consent. However, experts defend the benefits that this technology could bring.

In Singapore, researchers are developing what they call thought-reading technology. It is based on artificial intelligence and was called MinD-Vis.

Participants must see between 1,200 and 5,000 images while undergoing a brain MRI, it is then that artificial intelligence deciphers the brain waves and generates an image of what it understands that the participant is looking at at that moment.

Juan Helen Zhou, associate professor at the National University of Singapore explained that “the participant is presented with a series of images. Each one lasts 9 seconds with intervals of another 9 seconds”, and Jiaxin Qing, lead researcher on the project, highlighted that ” after collecting enough material, we can create an artificial intelligence model for each person, a kind of translator.”

Those responsible explain that the images they have managed to obtain are highly similar to those shown to the participants.

However, it is necessary to clarify that individual models are being worked on, so this kind of mind reading would not work for the general public, for the moment.

