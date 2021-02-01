Sophia is quite an eloquent robot thanks to her artificial intelligence and machine learning system. He has numerous facial expressions but also has a camera that allows taking the temperature, so those responsible have ensured that he could serve as a flight attendant.

The Hong Kong company Hanson Robotics announced its plan to create thousands of robots during 2021, but it is not just any robot, but copies of the android Sophia, specialized in communication and which caused controversy when it claimed that it could “destroy” humans.

Sophia is quite an eloquent robot thanks to her artificial intelligence and machine learning system. It has numerous facial expressions, but it also has a camera that allows you to take the temperature, which is why those responsible have ensured that it could serve as a flight attendant.

David Hanson, Founder and CEO of Hanson Robotics noted, “We have started to scale Sophia production to make hundreds and thousands of units and use them as the basis for many other characters.”

According to the company, robots like Sophia will be key to accompanying people while they are in forced isolation due to the pandemic.

In his own words, “Social robots like me can help care for the sick or elderly in many ways; I can help them communicate, provide therapy and provide social stimulation, even in difficult situations ”.

For Hanson, robots like Sophia “emulate the human form, figure and interactions, and can be useful in these moments when people are terribly lonely and socially isolated. People have to be isolated from others because they are dangerous but these robots can keep people safe and provide human warmth, human connection as a telepresence tool. “