A team from the University of Lausanne (Switzerland), which in recent months managed to make a paraplegic person walk again, has now developed a neuroprosthesis composed of electrodes that is installed on the spinal cord. These electrodes are connected to a neurostimulator that is controlled with an external remote control.

Parkinson’s is a disease that in the acute stage causes 9 out of 10 people to lose the ability to walk normally. This is because there is death or damage to the neurons found in the area of ​​the brain known as the substantia nigra. Marc Gauthier is a patient over 60 years old with Parkinson’s who had lost that ability and, with it, his independence.

Jocelyne Bloch, a neurosurgeon at the University Hospital of Lausanne, explained that her “role was to implant electrodes over the area of ​​the spinal cord responsible for movement, that is, the last six centimeters of the spinal cord. I placed those electrodes, which are linked to a “neurostimulator located under the skin, in the abdomen region.”

Experts assure that it is a huge success but explain that this is a personalized case because when the surgery is done to implant the electrodes, the position and power are adjusted so that the muscles move properly. The team is aware that this may not work for everyone, so their goal is to achieve adaptive technology that allows them to work in a personalized way.