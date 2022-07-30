The International Space Station was designed to be interdependent, this means that the American modules, at least for the time being, cannot function without the Russian ones. The facility has a Russian segment that handles propulsion systems and a US segment that handles electrical and life support systems, so there is a clear interdependence.

After more than 20 years of cooperation between the United States and Russia, Moscow announced that it will withdraw from the International Space Station in 2024. The announcement was made by the new head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, Yuri Borísov and the intention is that in At that time, Russia begins to build its own orbital station.

The end of this cooperation is announced in the midst of the war in Ukraine that has already entered its sixth month, which has generated several rounds of international sanctions against Russia.

Previously, the Kremlin had already threatened to withdraw, however, the fact that this decision comes with the new head of Roscosmos and is announced as early as 2024, suggests that now it will become a reality.

The International Space Station was designed to be interdependent, this means that the American modules, at least for the time being, cannot function without the Russian ones. The facility has a Russian segment that handles propulsion systems and a US segment that handles electrical and life support systems, so there is a clear interdependence.

The station is in low Earth orbit, weighs about 500 tons, orbits our planet once every 90 minutes and requires a certain propulsion to stay at an altitude of about 400 kilometers.

For several years now, the United States began to develop its own ships and rockets to send astronauts into space, which reduced its dependence on Russia. Now, experts indicate that both NASA and private companies are already working on finding ways to mitigate the impact of this withdrawal, when there will still be six years left in the period planned for the operation of the facility, which runs until 2030.