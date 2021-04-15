Experts clarify that the cause of the increase in complications during pregnancies is not precisely due to Covid-19, but to the fear that women experienced and that prevented them from seeking help in time.

A macro-analysis that includes 40 studies with six million pregnant women from 17 countries shows that during the last year there was an increase in the deaths of pregnant women, more complications during pregnancy or the death of the fetus in the womb.

This does not mean that Covid-19 was the specific cause of these problems. Experts call them collateral effects because many women, in their fear of being infected, did not attend the proper controls and, in urgent cases, took too long to ask for help.

“The triage area was empty compared to how it would normally be with many women. At that time there were very few. There was a delayed presentation for analysis and the women who had their babies did not travel much. They preferred to call their doctor or midwife, rather than come to the hospital. They were really worried and said “I’ll wait until tomorrow”, explains Professor Asma Khalil, an obstetrician at Saint George’s Hospital in London, who tells what was experienced during the first quarantine in the British capital.

The report, published in the medical journal The Lancet, found that the number of babies who died in utero increased by almost a third, the same proportion of women who died while pregnant.

On the other hand, the number of pregnant women who needed emergency care for ectopic pregnancies (which occur when the baby grows outside the uterus) increased six times more during the pandemic compared to the previous year.

The research cites the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC, for its acronym in English), which states that pregnant women are at greater risk than those who are not pregnant of suffering severe symptoms if they are infected with Covid-19. Another key point is the increase in stress and anxiety in pregnant women.

“It was very stressful, at first I thought I had pneumonia, I was very worried about the baby’s development. Later, we found out that it was coronavirus, a great unknown world. That pushed me to the limit. I was too stressed during the end of my pregnancy because I was thinking about things that could happen to the baby, ”says Hind Sherghin, a woman who contracted Covid-19 during her pregnancy. Fortunately, her son was born without problems.

Another point highlighted by the macro-study is that women who, in addition to being pregnant, have a history of other diseases such as diabetes, obesity or hypertension, are at greater risk of developing serious symptoms if they become infected. For this reason, experts reiterate the importance of attending periodic controls and seeking help from professionals on time.