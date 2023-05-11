First modification:
The so-called godfather of artificial intelligence, Geoffrey Hinton, warned that while machines are not smarter than humans right now, they could become so. In the short term, he warns of three dangers: unverifiable fake digital content creation. Second, he indicates that in the future this technology could replace people in daily tasks and, third, that it could turn robots into autonomous weapons.
