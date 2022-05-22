This particular black hole has four million times the mass of our sun, its diameter is 60 million kilometers and it is so far from Earth that it does not represent a danger to our planet, in fact, it is estimated likely that the Earth has already disappeared before it can be absorbed by Sagittarius A*.

Scientists from the Event Telescope Consortium, made up of 11 giant telescopes located in various parts of the Earth, managed to take the first photo of the Sagittarius A* black hole, which is located in the center of the Milky Way.

Feryal Özel, Professor of Astronomy and Physics at the University of Arizona, said, “Until now, we haven’t had an image confirming that Sagittarius A* is a black hole. Today, the Event Horizon Telescope is delighted to share the first direct image of Sagittarius A*. this giant in the center of our galaxy.”

The image of the Consortium shows a punctual dark central part that is the hole that absorbs everything that comes near it, including light, and around it there is a ring generated by hot gases that, precisely due to overheating, emit radiation.

“This is an international collaboration with hundreds of scientists around the world and it is international because the telescopes are located in different countries. There is one in Spain, others in South America, North America and also in the South Pole. So large teams came together to collect the data and process it. Analyzing everything was very difficult in the case of this particular black hole because its radiation is quite weak. It’s almost like taking a picture of a moving target, we weren’t getting much light from it,” said Matthew Lister, professor of physics and astronomy in the Purdue University School of Science.

Remember that a black hole is formed when a star with a large mass reaches the end of its life with an explosion known as a supernova. This particular black hole has four million times the mass of our sun, its diameter is 60 million kilometers and it is so far from Earth that it does not represent a danger to our planet, in fact, it is estimated likely that the Earth has already disappeared before it can be absorbed by Sagittarius A*.