At the end of January, the company Neuralink implanted its first chip in the brain of a man who was paralyzed from the shoulders down. Weeks later, he showed a video in which the patient is seen playing chess online, controlling the movements of his pieces thanks to the chip. It is a technique that may seem simple and revolutionary but on which several ethical dilemmas still weigh and whose true results will be seen in several months.