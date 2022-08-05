On time, large cylinders filled with carbon dioxide were submerged and the gas injected into a reservoir three meters below the sea floor. Then a suite of robots and sensors, some operated by an underwater vehicle, tested how much of that stored carbon leaked into the sea.

In Scotland, scientists from the National Center for Oceanography carried out a high-tech experiment to determine if it is feasible to store carbon emissions under the sea and reduce these polluting gases. On time, large cylinders filled with carbon dioxide were submerged and the gas injected into a reservoir three meters below the sea floor. Then a suite of robots and sensors, some operated by an underwater vehicle, tested how much of that stored carbon leaked into the sea.

“We basically did it over an 11-day period. We released 640 kilograms of CO2, which is not much, it’s less than what you get when a plane takes off the runway, but it was enough for us to do what we needed to do. The gas was in large cylinders and we ran a hose from the cylinders to basically the pipe that we had put under the sediments and then we started to release the gas,” explained Professor Douglas Connelly, associate director of the study at the National Center for Oceanography.

It is not a new technique, those responsible for the project explain that this is a method that has been studied for the last 30 years, however, its objective is to be able to detect any type of leak, no matter how small. Likewise, collect all the sufficient information that the regulatory authorities would require to determine that the technique is safe, in the event that it is implemented on a large scale.

Dr Ajay Gambhir, a research fellow at the Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Imperial College London, said: “The initial evidence or the existing evidence is that as long as storage sites are well regulated and monitored, we would expect to keep the 98% of the CO2 in those storage facilities for 10,000 years or more.”

“So we would be looking at very, very low annual leakage rates. There is no guarantee that there has been really good monitoring and it has been calculated that in some of the worst case scenarios instead of keeping 98% of the CO2 in the ground you could be closer to 80% or less. So what we really need to make sure is that we continue to monitor for leaks at any storage site,” Gambhir added.

Experts explain that it is a temporary solution to mitigate the effects of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere until reaching a point of zero emissions, which is really the only long-term solution.