Checking the safety of the crew aboard Artemis 3 is NASA's main task, which is why it is currently carrying out numerous experiments. On the other hand, the outsourcing of fundamental elements, such as the rocket that will take the astronauts to the moon or the suits they will wear, has caused delays by private companies to also delay the original plans. The Artemis 2 manned mission is intended to fly by the Moon, while the goal of Artemis 3 is to send astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.