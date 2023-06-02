All of this is part of the ‘Metaverse School’ project, which is being developed by the Inspired Education group and is being piloted in 84 schools in 24 countries. However, the intention is that every child in the world can access this curriculum.

The United Kingdom is one of the countries where some children and young people have a privileged study option and it is the implementation of virtual reality and the metaverse in their classes on a day-to-day basis. With viewers, students at Berkshire’s Reddam House School can immerse themselves in a human heart, which for many makes a biology class more interesting, or manipulate the planets of the solar system with their hands.

Ioana Dragomir, a teacher at the site explains that “retention is fantastic, once they experience something, they will remember it and there is a deeper understanding because they can manipulate the objects. They can see them from all angles, understand how they work, what the goal is.”

In addition, he indicates that “biology also fits very well into the metaverse because we can explore things like a cell and understand how things work in terms of diffusion or internal functioning.”

All of this is part of the ‘Metaverse School’ project, which is being developed by the Inspired Education group and is being piloted in 84 schools in 24 countries. However, the intention is that every child in the world can access this curriculum.