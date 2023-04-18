





05:31 © France24

The return of human beings to the Moon is getting closer and closer, as a step prior to exploring Mars, a planet on which he hopes to build a permanent base. Despite the amount of information that is available on Mars, there is something about which knowledge is lacking, which is what consequences it would have for a human being for a prolonged period on the red planet. That is why NASA presented its simulated Mars habitat, where four people will be for a year.