To demonstrate the existence of dark matter, experts seek to capture particles inside a tank with liquid xenon, which greatly reduces background radiation from titanium tanks, protecting the detector. When the particles crash into a xenon nucleus, similar to two billiard balls colliding, the existence of dark matter would be revealed by a flash of light captured by a so-called “time projection camera.”

Scientists estimate that the galaxies, planets and other bodies that we see in the universe constitute 5% of the total. The remaining 95% would be made up of dark matter, which, as its name implies, is matter that does not emit any type of electromagnetic radiation, so we cannot see it, it is not absorbed by materials, nor is it reflected.

Although it is defended that we would not be in the universe without the existence of this invisible matter, it is something that has not been verified so far and there are many initiatives that seek to change this reality.

In South Dakota, in the United States, what is considered the most sensitive detector of dark matter created to date works. It is located at a depth of 1,600 meters, in an old gold mine. The experiment was baptized Lux-Zeplin and is inside the Sanford Underground Research Center, where the heart of this device is located: a giant tank called a cryostat.

Jeff Cherwinka, lead engineer on the project explained that “a cryostat is like a thermos. So xenon is very cold and we need to keep it cold. We need a large metal container that we can put ten tons of liquid xenon into.”

Carter Hall, Professor of Physics at the University of Maryland, noted that “to look for this very rare type of interaction, job number one is to first get rid of all ordinary sources of radiation, which would throw off the experiment.

He also indicated that “we are looking for exotic particles that come from outer space, passing through the earth. We built an instrument that we believe will be sensitive to see those particles. And if we see them, it will revolutionize what we know about where it came from.” the universe, why it looks the way it does, and what makes up the universe on a very small scale, a scale even smaller than atomic.