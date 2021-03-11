It will be made up of four people who will be in the low orbit of our planet, in a trip of about five days in which scientific experiments will be carried out. The mission is considered a possible milestone because it would mark the beginning of a new era for exploration and space travel, precisely by opening this select practice to people who have not been professionally trained for it.

Inspiration 4, thus has been named the first space mission with a crew made up entirely of civilians, which is prepared by the Space X company and which is expected to take off from Earth during the last four months of 2021.

The mission commander will be tech entrepreneur and pilot Jared Isaacman, creator of one of the leading online payment platforms.

“I have been an aviation and space enthusiast for as long as I can remember. I’m not afraid. I believe that being the commander of this mission is an immense responsibility. If we are going to make the space accessible to ordinary people, we have to make this mission work. If not, that will delay the way for all the people who come after. But the truth is, I am incredibly confident in the technology that SpaceX is pioneering, “said Isaacman.

The main objective will be to raise funds for Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, which treats children with cancer and other diseases. Precisely for this reason, another of the crew will be Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old girl who in her childhood was treated at that health center for bone cancer and now works as a medical assistant at the hospital. With this trip, Hayley will become the youngest American to go to space.

The other two crew members of the mission will be chosen at random, after Isaacman and Arceneaux. The third member will be a person who has donated money to the hospital and the fourth will be an entrepreneur who has used Isaacman’s payment processing service.