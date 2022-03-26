In the midst of the war in Ukraine, the director of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Dimitry Rogozin, assured that the sanctions imposed against Russia could cause the International Space Station to go out of orbit, even falling towards the earth. In this chapter we tell you about the effects on this space project in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
