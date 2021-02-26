Although the reinfection rate is low, and commonly when the symptoms of the disease are mild, experts explain that the virus can be acquired again either with the original variant or with the ones that are being discovered; For this reason, they highlight the importance of maintaining social distance even if the disease has been overcome for the first time.

The new variants of Covid-19 have caused alarm among the population and the medical community because there is still a lot of information to combat them. Now scientists are investigating whether these variations could generate massive recontagions of the disease.

In South Africa, a study by the Novavax laboratory indicates that 2% of people who had already been infected with a previous version, returned to be positive for the virus with a new variant. Similar cases have been registered in Brazil with the so-called “Brazilian” variant.

John Wherry, an Immunology expert at the University of Pennsylvania, noted that “it seems that recontactment is possible. I don’t think we understand why and why immunity has not developed after a natural contagion. It seems to occur in a minority of women. people, that the vast majority develop a good amount of antibodies, but it does not happen in all people ”.

Similarly, the expert highlighted that “the glass is half full in the story is that these variants seem to only partially affect and even, in these studies, we are seeing that, although there is evidence of reinfection, the rates of symptoms and severe disease due to recontagion are practically non-existent “

But it is important to note that the recontagments have also been registered with the original variant. In the United States, a study conducted at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York found that 10% of Navy recruits who had scientific evidence of being infected before the process and who tested negative for three tests before beginning training , they were infected again. The situation occurred before the new variants began to spread.