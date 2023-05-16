It is a tool that, according to its developers, would be key in clinical use, for example with people who have some type of motor disability.

Scientists at the Lausanne Polytechnic in Switzerland created an algorithm with artificial intelligence called Zebra, which made it possible to decode the brain waves of a group of mice while they watched a video and then replicate those images with high precision.

In other words, while the mice watched the video, the algorithm was decoding the brain signals in real time and recreating what the mouse was watching. The result is practically exact.

Mackenzie Mathis, a neuroscientist and assistant professor at the Polytechnic, explained that “those responsible showed mice a classic movie. In this film you can see a person running down a hallway and getting into a car. The mouse passively sees it, something like when you or I go to the movies. Then, what we wanted to do was to simultaneously reconstruct what the mouse saw. we wonder if we could do it with just neutral data. We then use our new Zebra algorithm to build this latent representation. We took that data and used it as the basis of a neural decoding algorithm and predicted exactly the sequence of images the robot saw.”

It should be clarified that the artificial intelligence did not know what the mouse was seeing, it did not have the movie in its database.

“This is the first time, to my knowledge, that it has been achieved with this level of precision. There have been attempts and very good attempts to reconstruct what a human or animal has seen, but with this algorithm we were able to do it with 95% accuracy.” precision in these images. We think it is a first demonstration of what is possible to do with this style of brain decoding interface,” added Mathis.