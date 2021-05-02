Under the slogan “science and technology for sustainable nutrition”, Fertilizar Asociación Civil, an entity whose objective is to promote responsible management of crop fertilization, organizes a special edition of the “Fertility Symposium 2021”. This year, the traditional fertility meeting will be virtual and is planned as a cycle of three meetings, to be held on Wednesday, May 12 and 19, and June 2, from 8.30 to 10.30.

In the first meeting, on Wednesday, May 12, “Crop nutrition to improve food production”, the correct nutrition of crops will be analyzed to achieve higher productivity and quality of crops. In addition, it will be the framework to debate on how to optimize the management of the nutrition of the different agroecosystems and in what way these proposals contribute to the narrowing the gap between current and achievable returns in the different regions.

In turn, on Wednesday May 19, “Innovations and ideas of today”, there will be important exhibitions linked to the technologies available for correct nutrient management such as, among others, processes, inputs, information, data management and digitization. In addition, the contribution of the use of the synergy of foliar fertilization and with stimulants and biologicals will be shared. “Given the heterogeneity of production conditions, abundant improvement alternatives are presented that are enhanced by using these new tools,” said Dr. Martin Díaz Zorita, coordinator of the Technical Committee of Fertilizar AC and moderator of the panel. These three planes of “specialty” make the new tools that underpin the responsible management of nutrients, providing better productive results in agroecosystems.

Finally, on Wednesday June 02, on the day “We can produce more and better food”, will address how more and better food can be produced by applying correct nutrition to achieve greater productivity. “Crop and pasture nutrition is an essential component of the production system that must satisfy the productive, the economic, the environmental and the social. So, the question is: how do we reconcile society’s demands with nutrient management? ”Added María Fernanda González Sanjuan, executive manager of Fertilizar AC.

During the three virtual days, top-level specialists, both national and international, will discuss these issues and will also share experiences and exchange views with those who join this special edition of the event. They are: Martín Díaz Zorita – Technical Committee Fertilizar AC and FA-UNLPa, Andrés Grasso – Fertilizar AC, Juan Pablo Monzón – CONICET-FCA Balcarce, Victoria Fernández – Polytechnic University of Madrid, Alejandro Perticari -INTA, Julián Muguerza – Glimax, Fernando H. Andrade – INTA-FCA Balcarce-CONICET, Achim Dobermann – IFA (International Fertilizer Industry Association) and Sebastián I. Senesi – FAUBA.

It should be noted that the Fertility Symposium 2021 has the support of the following companies: Yara, Bunge, Amauta, Profertil, Stoller, Timac Agro, Nutrien Ag Solutions, ACA, YPF Agro, Rizobacter, Kioshi Stone, Bertotto Boglione, Spraytec and FertiGlobal.

The virtual event will be broadcast through the Agroconsultas platform and is aimed at producers, students, professionals and technicians, from public and private activity in the country and the region. It is free and open access and requires pre-registration, since it has limited places.