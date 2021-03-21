Cleaning, transportation and companion robots have become key allies in fighting the pandemic. More and more countries in the world are implementing the use of androids, while the teaching of robotics from state institutions is becoming popular.

The need to restrict ‘human – human’ contacts has been a clear opportunity for the development of robotics.

In Munich (Germany), there is Franzi, a robot who cleans and speaks and sings in German in a city hospital. Delicately, he asks the favor of people who go out of his way to clean, makes a second more vehement call and if, for the third time he must say it, he sheds digital tears. Clean three times a day and chat with patients.

Constance Rettler, representative of the firm Dr. Rettler, which manufactures the robot, assures that “we are going through a coronavirus pandemic. We have to disinfect as much as possible, it is very important and we repeat it. Franzi can take care of some of the floors and that gives us more time to disinfect other surfaces. “

Another of the great booms they have experienced the so-called “pet robots”, which have become a key company for some people during isolation. In Japan, there is a high presence of these devices, which offer their presence and a good chat. One of them is Charlie, made by Yamaha, which measures the same as a small bowl and, according to its developers, his red nose and shining bowtie add a touch of familiarity.

A key area for robots is the delivery and collection of information from people in public places, for example at airports. At the Nairobi International, the Kenyan capital, there are three robots that came from China. Their names are Jasiri, Shujaa, and Tumaini, and they are in charge of spraying disinfectant while they go on their rounds. They also take photos with an infrared camera that scans the temperature of hundreds of passengers per minute and records them in a database.

Hotels are not far behind in this golden opportunity to implement robots. South Africa’s Sky Hotel was the first on the continent to use receptionist droids. There, Lexi, Micael and Ariel take orders to the rooms, provide information to guests and can carry up to 300 kilos of luggage.

And increasingly, robotics is a field more accessible to diverse groups of people and has become a common subject in educational institutions. In Abuja, the Nigerian capital, a group of students created a device that, they hope, could soon reach hospitals to remotely treat patients with Covid. It’s called Mairobot and it takes temperatures, carries medicine, and allows people to communicate remotely using a webcam and screen.