1,736 patients between the ages of 60 and 85 years participated in the trial, which, according to experts not part of the trial, significantly slowed the progression of clinical symptoms at 76 weeks.

‘Donanemab’ is a drug that is still under study and, according to the results of phase 3, manages to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s by a third. Let us remember that in this disease amyloid plaques are generated, deposits of amyloid beta protein in the brain that affect the synapses of neurons, since the drug works by eliminating these accumulations.

“Donanemab is a monoclonal antibody against the toxic amyloid protein in the brain, which is the hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease: the development or accumulation of this abnormal toxic protein. so there is a proven correlation with slowing down cognitive symptoms,” said Emer MacSweeney, trial leader and neuroradiologist.

1,736 patients between the ages of 60 and 85 years participated in the trial, which, according to experts not part of the trial, significantly slowed the progression of clinical symptoms at 76 weeks.