Testing in minors is key to determining the doses required for their inoculations against the virus. Several laboratories are already carrying out tests and, according to preliminary results, the side effects are similar to those of adults, with fever, chills and pain in the area of ​​application.

Despite some obstacles, such as delays in the delivery of vaccines, inoculations against the Covid-19 pandemic are advancing in the world.

In principle, the drugs were initially tested in adults, who are the most likely to get the virus. But scientists explain that to end the disease, children and adolescents must also be vaccinated.

Pfizer and BioNTech indicated that, based on preliminary results from phase 3 of their most recent trials, their vaccine is 100% safe in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15. 2,260 young people participated in the tests and those responsible added that there was a robust antibody response. Likewise, they assured that the side effects were similar to those registered in adults and included pain in the application area, fever, fatigue and chills, mainly after the second injection.

Caleb Chung is 12 years old and participated in the Pfizer trial. She feels that “it is a very special opportunity to be able to do something like this because, usually, I am just at home doing schoolwork and there is not much I can do to fight the virus. So, probably, by participating in this trial, I can potentially help other children to feel safe and want to be vaccinated in the future, when it is publicly available. “

Let’s remember that, up to now, the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized in people aged 16 years or older, so this clinical trial is key. The tests were announced in December of last year and experts assure that these are very encouraging results, given the spread of the new variants, and vaccination in minors will be key to safely reopen all educational institutions.

“We need children to participate in these trials so that they can be protected against the virus. Adults cannot do it for them. It was a very important opportunity and I am very proud of my son for contributing in this way,” said Dr. Richard Chung , a Duke University pediatrician and Caleb’s father.

Laboratories such as Moderna began tests on people over 12 years old last year. Astrazeneca began a trial in February with minors between the ages of 6 and 17; Johnson & Johnson indicated that it will have its own tests; and, in China, the Sinovac laboratory reported that it sent the authorities the proofs that its vaccine is safe in children from 3 years of age.

Pfizer and BioNTech also began their trial in children under 12 years of age. At Duke University in North Carolina, United States, the first participants were Alejandra and Marisol, two 9-year-old twins.

“It was exciting, but I was also a bit scared in the first part. But it really is easy if you stay still during the application. It will be simple that way and everything will be fine,” said Marisol.

The tests are essential to determine the dose that will be required in minors. Despite the fact that children who become ill are a much smaller proportion than adults, in the United States alone, 286 have died from Covid-19 and more than 13,000 have had to be hospitalized, according to a tally by the American Academy of Pediatrics. .